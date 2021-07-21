News

Injustice: Gods Among Us Movie Announced

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 21, 2021 at 02:06 PM

Injustice is an animated movie inspired by Netherrealm Studios' fighting game and the DC comic series from Tom Taylor called Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and DC, the upcoming animated tale will transport fans to an alternate Earth where Joker turned Superman's inside out

Announced via The Hollywood Reporterthe upcoming animated film takes place in a world where the Joker tricked Superman into murdering his beloved Lois Lane. We know how this story plays out: Superman goes berserk and aims to control Earth in its entirety while deep within his spiral. Can Batman and company stop him before it's too late?

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment via THR

Justin Hartley will be voicing Superman alongside Anson Mount as Batman, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Shazam, and Flash, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and finally: Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier. 

At the helm of this project is Justice League Dark's Matt Peters as the animated film's director with a script written by Batman: Hush's Ernie Altbacker. Jim Krieg is set to produce the movie with Sam Register as the executive producer. 

While we don't have a release date at this time, the Injustice movie is expected to release sometime this fall. 

Are you excited to see the narrative of Injustice: Gods Among Us once more in a different format? What are you the most hopeful for regarding this animated take? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Injustice: Gods Among Uscover

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Platform:
Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Here Are The List Of Games You Can&#039;t Play On Steam Deck

Here Are The List Of Games You Can't Play On Steam Deck

Feature
A Group Of Hollywood VFX Artists Made Their Own The Last Of Us Fan Film, And It&#039;s Phenomenal

A Group Of Hollywood VFX Artists Made Their Own The Last Of Us Fan Film, And It's Phenomenal

News
New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

Feature
The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

hands-on preview
Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Revealed Alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale And A New Mobile Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Revealed Alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale And A New Mobile Game

Review
Death&#039;s Door Review – Reaping The Rewards

Death's Door Review – Reaping The Rewards

Preview
New Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Is ‘Fast-Paced Firefights Meets Punk Rock Mosh Pits’

New Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Is ‘Fast-Paced Firefights Meets Punk Rock Mosh Pits’

Preview
Exclusive Look At The Characters Of Shin Megami Tensei V

Exclusive Look At The Characters Of Shin Megami Tensei V