Injustice Animated Movie Stealthily Confirmed By DC

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have confirmed the existence of an animated movie based on the Injustice series. The confirmation of the film comes via a press release for the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two.

Buried in the middle of the press release for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two is a list of bonus features for the upcoming animated movie. While the list includes a new animated short starring Blue Beetle, a double feature of the Two-Face arc from Batman: The Animated Series, and DC Universe Movies Flashbacks for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 and Batman: Hush, a certain tease caught our eye. One of the bullet-point features listed as a bonus to both the Blu-ray and digital versions of The Long Halloween, Part Two, is "a Sneak Peek at the next DC Animated Movie – An advanced look at Injustice."

You can see the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two below.

Injustice: Gods Among Us released in 2013 as the second console game from Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealm. While much of the excitement was in having a fighting game starring the heroes and villains of the DC Universe built by the genre experts at NetherRealm Studios, the story mode gave fans a fun ride through the DC Comics Multiverse with a story featuring a timeline where Joker tricks Superman into becoming a murderous maniac and the rest of DC's finest have to figure out a way to put a halt to his rampage. In 2017, Injustice 2 gave us a follow up game that continues the story of a deeply flawed Superman, but introduces myriad new characters into the mix including Brainiac, Gorilla Grodd, Supergirl, and more.

While the Injustice series began as a fighting game, the series quickly garnered a following in the realm of comics. To date, the Injustice comic series has released more than 150 digital issues. Many of those stories in the comics follow the events of the game, while others serve as prequels to the original Injustice: Gods Among Us game and others expand beyond the scope of either in-game narrative.

No further details on the Injustice film are available at this time, but that's sure to change as the next Batman animated film hits this summer. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two arrives digitally on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. The film is rated R for "some violence and bloody images." For more on the Injustice series, be sure to check out our review of Injustice 2.

What do you hope to see from an Injustice movie? Would you rather see the game's storyline adapted into a movie, or would you prefer it be a continuation of the games' stories? Sound off in the comments section below!