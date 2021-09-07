Razer Reveals New Halo Infinite Gaming Peripheral Line With Headset, Keyboard, And More

Halo Infinite is just around the corner (seriously, how is it already September?!), and Razer is getting in on that Master Chief love once more with a new peripheral line designed to celebrate the upcoming release. For those looking to build an all-new setup, or those just looking to spruce things up a bit, here is everything Halo Infinite-related from the new Razer line.

Halo fans will be able to choose from a few different options regarding the new Infinite line, including a new headset, keyboard, mouse, and Chroma mouse mat. Curious? Here's what you need to know:

Kaira Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox

Includes Deathly Poison Armor coating, available for $169.99

BlackWidow V3 Keyboard

Similar Deathly Poison Armor coating, available for $179.99

DeathAdder V2 Mouse

Includes Fangs Emblem, available for $79.99

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat

Includes five Challenge Swaps, available for $79.99

The new gear is available to pre-order through Razer.com and GameStop.

Game Informer is a subsidiary of GameStop Corp.

For those ready to rock and roll, you can learn more about the new Halo Infinite line right here before they drop on October 21, 2021. You can also learn more about Halo Infinite before it drops later this year with our dedicated game hub here. We've got more news on the upcoming Flight test, impressions on the first early access period, and all of the latest developments regarding the upcoming game.

Are you excited about Halo Infinite? What are your thoughts on everything we've seen thus far and what we haven't seen yet? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. Feel free to also drop some F's in chat for Cortana. You know, for reasons.