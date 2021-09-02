Horizon Forbidden West Different Editions Revealed, No Free PS5 Upgrade With Standard Copy

Fans of Aloy can't wait to dive into her newest adventure with Horizon Forbidden West on the horizon and now the team at Guerilla Games are sharing the different editions of the game that they can purchase for some extra loot. The only caveat is that the Standard and Special editions do not come with a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade option. To make things easier, here is what you get with each of the versions available now to pre-order.

What do you get when you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West?

There are four options available to purchase: Digital Deluxe, Special, Collector's, and Regalla. Here is a breakdown of what's in each:

Digital Deluxe:

The cross-generational Digital Deluxe edition comes with the following items:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order this edition right here.

Special Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West PS4 or PS5 version

Mini art book

Digital Soundtrack

Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear

You can pre-order this edition right here.

Collector's Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order this edition right here.

Regalla Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order this edition right here.

While the latest PlayStation Blog post says at the end that you can later continue your progress from PS4 to PS5, the company later said in the separate FAQ that the ability to get a free generational upgrade only comes with the Collector's and Regalla editions.

Horizon Forbidden West arrives on February 18, 2022. Learn more about the upcoming sequel with our dedicated game hub.