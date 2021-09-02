News
Horizon Forbidden West Different Editions Revealed, No Free PS5 Upgrade With Standard Copy

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 02, 2021 at 11:50 AM

Fans of Aloy can't wait to dive into her newest adventure with Horizon Forbidden West on the horizon and now the team at Guerilla Games are sharing the different editions of the game that they can purchase for some extra loot. The only caveat is that the Standard and Special editions do not come with a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade option. To make things easier, here is what you get with each of the versions available now to pre-order. 

What do you get when you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West? 

There are four options available to purchase: Digital Deluxe, Special, Collector's, and Regalla. Here is a breakdown of what's in each: 

Digital Deluxe: 

The cross-generational Digital Deluxe edition comes with the following items: 

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
  • 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
  • 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
  • In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
  • In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)
  • Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
  • Digital Art Book
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order this edition right here

Special Edition: 

  • Horizon Forbidden West PS4 or PS5 version
  • Mini art book
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear

You can pre-order this edition right here

Collector's Edition: 

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
  • Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case
    • Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.
  • A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
    • Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!
  • Mini Art Book
  • 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
  • 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
  • In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
  • In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
  • Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order this edition right here

Regalla Edition: 

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
  • Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case
    • Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.
  • A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
    • Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!
  • Replica Focus and custom stand
  • 2 Art Print Cards
  • Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces
  • Mini Art Book
  • Canvas Map
  • 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
  • 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
  • In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
  • In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
  • Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order this edition right here

Horizon Forbidden West arrives on February 18, 2022. Learn more about the upcoming sequel with our dedicated game hub

