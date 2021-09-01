Xbox Game Pass Adds 8 New Games, Here's What's Arriving And Leaving

Xbox Game Pass is adding even more titles to its evolving library, this time with another Final Fantasy adventure and some indie favorites. That, or you can get your crazed surgeon on with yet another simulator joining the fray.

Before diving into the eight new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass this next month, let's take a quick look to see what the membership itself even is. The Xbox Game Pass library continues to change with new titles being added. From day one launches of hit games to indie treasures that deserve their stage time just as any other game, the Game Pass membership allows Xbox fans a chance to have instant access to an eclectic library without having to shell out $60 for each experience. There are two options available for players to take part in, the standard membership and Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99 per month, with Ultimate coming in at $14.99, including Xbox Live.

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass:

Craftopia, Cloud, Console, and PC - September 2

Final Fantasy XIII, Console and PC - September 2

Signs of the Sojourner, Cloud, Console, and PC - September 2

Surgeon Simulator 2, Cloud, Console, and PC - September 2

Crown Trick, Console and PC - September 7

Breathedge, Cloud, Console, and PC - September 9

Nuclear Throne, Console and PC - September 9

The Artful Escape, Console and PC - September 9

What's Leaving Xbox Game Pass:

Red Dead Online, Cloud and Console - September 13

Company of Heroes, PC - September 15

Disgaea 4, PC - September 15

Forza Motorsport 7, Cloud, Console, and PC - September 15

Hotshot Racing, Cloud and Console - September 15

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, Cloud, Console, and PC - September 15

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Cloud and Console - September 15

With Microsoft making some big moves in recent years – the recent Bethesda acquisition and more on the way – the internal ecosystem at Xbox continues to grow. This means more AAA wonders and indie darlings will be yours to play at no additional cost. With the price of games increasing to $70 in many cases, a discounted library access membership like this has its fair share of benefits.

Thoughts on the latest additions to Xbox Game Pass? What would you like to see added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!