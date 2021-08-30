News

Norman Reedus Says Death Stranding 2 Is "In Negotiations"

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 30, 2021 at 09:20 AM

With the Death Stranding: Director's Cut on the way, it looks like Hideo Kojima is far from done with the breakout universe for his Kojima Productions studio. In a recent interview, Norman Reedus, who played Sam Porter Bridges in the game, stated that a sequel is currently "in negotiations."

In a recent interview with Adoro Cinema (courtesy of Twitter user @Nibel), the actor confirmed a sequel is the current plan in the most casual way possible.  When asked which character he thought could win a marathon, his character from The Walking Dead or from Death Stranding, he was quick to side with Sam Porter Bridges because of his motorcycle and the exoskeleton. Which, fair. What's interesting, however, is that he added, "I think we're doing a second Death Stranding. The game is in negotiations right now. So... yay!" 

While not to be taken as an official announcement quite yet, his comments do sound promising for those hoping for a continuation of this particular world. Whether it will continue on the narrative told in the first game or take on a completely new set of characters remains to be seen, but the fact that it is in negotiations is a good sign. 

There have been rumors that Kojima Productions has some sort of partnership with Microsoft for future releases. Since Kojima's company is his own to do with what he'd like, he has the freedom to bounce between any company he wishes. The first Death Stranding originally started as a PlayStation exclusive, though that barrier widened to include PC post-launch. Nothing about a partnership with Team Green has been formally announced, however, so we're keeping this firmly in the rumor pile for now. 

Are you excited for a potential Death Stranding 2? Do you think there is a special partnership between Xbox and Kojima Productions? If so, what do you hope that partnership looks like? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cutcover

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

gamer culture
Arby&#039;s Now Sells Official Dungeons &amp; Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Arby's Now Sells Official Dungeons & Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Exclusive Interview
Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio&#039;s History

Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio's History

gamescom 2021
Marvel&#039;s Midnight Suns Is A Superpowered Tactics RPG By Firaxis

Marvel's Midnight Suns Is A Superpowered Tactics RPG By Firaxis

News
Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree&#039;s Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree's Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

guide
Destiny 2 Beginner&#039;s Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

Destiny 2 Beginner's Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

News
Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda&#039;s Space RPG

Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda's Space RPG

News
Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Cover Reveal – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Preview
Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring