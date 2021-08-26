Puma Teases New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Shoe Line

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a ton of merch out there for fans to enjoy. From a clothing line to makeup, there is pretty much nothing off-limits when it comes to celebrating that Nintendo island life. Now there is going to be yet another way to spend those Bells, this time with some footwear because Puma just teased a brand new Animal Crossing New Horizons shoe line.

Puma took to Twitter to offer a simple tease, not actually revealing the shoe line itself. However, when the full reveal does happen, we'll make sure to update this article with the full images of the new kicks. For now, we have this simple teaser:

If you want a full "lewk," ColorPop has a pretty impressive Animal Crossing New Horizons makeup line, which you can find here, that pairs nicely with Black Milk Clothing's own take on the Nintendo simulator. Or, you can enjoy the various other pieces of merch that pay homage to Animal Crossing because you can literally find something to do with this game almost anywhere.

Though the updates have slowed exponentially this year, Nintendo has done a solid job ensuring that Animal Crossing New Horizons feels fresh with game updates and special events. When perfecting that island life, from holiday festivities to fun little crossovers, there is always something to do. To learn more about the latest adventure in the Animal Crossing universe, be sure to check out our dedicated game hub right here.

