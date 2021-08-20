News
    &bnsp;
6268784334001

Monster Train And Its DLC Are Now Available On Switch

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 20, 2021 at 12:38 PM

In case you missed it, the stellar deck-builder Monster Train has made its way to Switch. Even better, it comes in a spiffy new edition called First Class that includes The Last Divinity DLC. Switch is an ideal platform for deck-builders, and Monster Train fans can finally enjoy the game on the go or while lounging in bed.

Monster Train First Class runs for $29.99 and also includes every bonus card and gameplay update released up to this point. The game’s competitive Hell Rush mode, with pits up to eight players against each other online, supports cross-play with the PC and Xbox versions. 

Are you a fan of the genre but haven't played Monster Train? Much like Slay the Spire, the game is a deck-building roguelike, but this time you’re on a multi-story train heading for the underworld that’s being attacked by invading monsters. The goal is to prevent enemies from ascending to the top of the train, so you'll need to concoct monster and spell combos to keep foes at bay as well as keep your train on the tracks. 

We scored the game a 9 out of 10 when it first hit PC in May 2020, with Game Informer PC editor Dan Tack summing up the experience in his review by saying, “Monster Train is a pleasant, mind-blowingly addictive exercise that’s well worth your time, especially if you’re a fan of roguelikes, card games, and deck-building fare. Hours of entertainment await, often chained back-to-back like a crazy card combo.” To learn about how Monster Train stands out in an increasingly crowded pack, be sure to read the full review here

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Monster Traincover

Monster Train

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 21, 2020 (PC), 
December 17, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One), 
August 19, 2021 (Switch)

Popular Content

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

News
Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

Review
Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

News
A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

News
Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22&#039;s Cover Star

Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22's Cover Star

impressions
The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Is A Must-Play For Fans

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Is A Must-Play For Fans