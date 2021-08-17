Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 New Games, Starting Today

Even more Xbox Game Pass titles are joining the ever-evolving library, this time adding a little more Star Wars into the mix alongside a few mind-bending adventures like Twelve Minutes. For those interested, here are the new Xbox Game Pass games being added this month.

Before going into what's coming soon to Xbox Game Pass starting today, here's what you need to know about the subscription service. The Xbox Game Pass library continues to change with new titles being added and others leaving to make more room. These additions include day-one launches of hit games to indie darlings that deserve a little love. This particular membership allows Xbox fans a chance to have instant access to an eclectic library without having to shell out $60 for each experience. There are also two options available, the standard Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. The standard service is $9.99 a month, whereas Ultimate costs $14.99 and includes Xbox Live for free. This means in addition to the Game Pass library, and Ultimate members will also get the free monthly Games With Gold grabs, as well as special discounts on certain adventures.

Now, onto the new games arriving to Xbox Game Pass, including Cloud titles for mobile and tablet players:

What's Coming To Xbox Game Pass:

Humankind, PC - Today

Need for Speed Heat, Cloud - Today

Star Wars Battlefront II, Cloud - Today

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cloud - Today

Recompile, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 19

Train Sim World 2, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 19

Twelve Minutes, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 19

Psychonauts 2, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 25

Myst, Cloud Console, and PC - August 26

Other Games You May Have Missed:

Boyfriend Dungeon, Cloud, Console, and PC - Today

Library of Ruina, Cloud, Console, and PC - Today

Xbox Touch Controls Additions:

Hades

Bloodroots

Farming Simulator 19

Going Under

Need for Speed Heat

Peggle 2

Psychonauts

Wasteland 2

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

What's Leaving - August 31:

Blair Witch, Cloud, Console, and PC

Double Kick, Cloud, Console, and PC

NBA 2K21, Cloud and Console

Stranger Things 3: The Game, Cloud, Console, and PC

