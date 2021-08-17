Ratchet & Clank Bundle Announced For Rocket League, 120 FPS Update Coming To PS5 Tomorrow

Rocket League, like other popular live-service games, is known for its crossover content drops. After a successful launch on PlayStation 5, gaming’s favorite lombax and tiny bot are taking the main stage in Rocket League. In addition to some Ratchet & Clank-inspired vehicle skins (pictured above and below), starting tomorrow, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to drive around their favorite arenas fluidly in 120 FPS.

According to a post on the official PlayStation blog, to get the Ratchet & Clank content, all you have to do is log into Rocket League on a PlayStation console. You’ll acquire a decal, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and a Ratchet Balloon Topper. Psyonix product and content strategy director, Jeremy Dunham, stated, “We’re big fans of Ratchet & Clank here at Psyonix and it’s one of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises,” Jeremy said. “That’s why teaming up with Insomniac to make cool content for the PlayStation community was both a thrill and a privilege to work on!”

In addition to tomorrow's crossover, new video quality settings are also coming to Rocket League for PlayStation 5 owners. You can choose between the traditional quality and performance options for better graphical fidelity or smoother gameplay. The details are as follows:

Quality:

4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance:

Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512

HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable

Rocket League Season 4 is here and comes with a Starter and Standard Pack as well as a new PlayStation Plus pack that includes animated decals, boosts, toppers, and wheels. You can claim these rewards from the PlayStation store on August 24. With a bevy of new premium content in the Season 4 rocket pass as well as a new map, Deadeye Canyon, there’s a lot to be excited about in the coming days.

