Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today
Remember the Knight Rider Car Pack that dropped a little over a year ago? Guess what: it’s back...well, the vehicle at least! Now, you can relive your inner David Hasselhoff fantasies while taking to the arena against unsuspecting opponents. The famous KITT vehicle is a customized Pontiac Trans Am, and in-game, you’ll spot the midnight-black paint job and flashing red siren lights to boot. Unfortunately KITT’s arch-nemesis KARR is nowhere to be found, but that would still be a pretty cool addition (hopefully someone over at Psyonix sees this article!). You can get a good look at KITT in the Twitter post below as well as its apparent in-game price that someone kindly threw up in the comments.
Hello Knight Rider. Welcome back! #SummerRoadtrip pic.twitter.com/0Pnya4ffIz— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
In any case, Rocket League has always been well-known for its many events. Last month, Dominic Toretto’s Dodge Charger, the Nissan Skyline, and the Pontiac Fiero roared into the stadium with Rocket League’s Fast and Furious event. Additionally, a Super Bowl-inspired spectacle took place at the start of the year. Despite being around for a long time, Rocket League continues to have a dedicated player base because of the high number of rotating content.
Editor in Chief Andrew Reiner loves Rocket League, and dubbed it the right game for right now (as in, during the quarantine):
Are you going to nab the KITT skin immediately or do you already own it? Are there any crossovers that you want to see next? Throw down those takes in the comments section.