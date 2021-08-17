Hellraiser Is Coming To Dead By Daylight, New Killer Available Now In PTB

Following the recent news that the Stranger Things license is expiring this year for Dead by Daylight, the team over at Behaviour has announced another horror icon joining the extensive lineup of crossovers. Enter: Hellraiser. We've already got our first look at what the latest DLC will have to offer now that a new killer has hit the game's Public Test Build.

The first teaser for the upcoming chapter debuted a few days ago (seen in the video at the top of the article), but the latest social media tease goes a little more in detail. The Public Test Build, or PTB for short, is available and brings more than just the usual bug fixes. Included in update 5.2.0 is a new killer, the Cenobite. Cenobites are extra-dimensional beings known from the Hellraiser series, brainwashed into torturing humans for all time. This makes it the perfect addition to Dead by Daylight.

Also included in the update is Large Text Settings, which is a feature that many players have been asking for concerning more accessibility settings. For what else is new, check out the latest PTB patch notes below, courtesy of Behaviour:

Update 5.2.0:

Features

Added a new Killer - The Cenobite

Match Results - When players leave a Trial with a Limited Item (Example: The Nemesis's Vaccine) they will now be notified that they do not get to keep it. It has been consumed by The Entity.

Large Text Settings - The players can enable this option to enlarge all texts in the HUD, increasing readability.

Content

The Nemesis Update:

Movement speed while charging Tentacle Strike Tier 3 increased to 4.0m/s (was 3.8m/s)

Shattered S.T.A.R.S. Badge effect duration increased to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds)

Iridescent Umbrella Badge effect duration increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds, but was erroneously displayed as 12 seconds)

Ritual of The Nemesis reduced to reaching maximum Mutation Rate one time (was 4)

Dev note: The Nemesis came out in a good state, but has been underperforming slightly in higher skill brackets. These players tend to hit Mutation Rate 3 more often, so a buff here should give him a slight boost at that level of play. Additionally, we have buffed two addons that were underperforming to make them more viable, and made the associated ritual less of a pain to complete.

Various bug fixes and improvements to address performance issues on the Family Residence, Sanctum of Wrath and Midwich Elementary School.

Blood Lodge, Dead Dawg Saloon and The Game maps are re-enabled

Updated a variety of survivors' hair and facial hair cosmetics.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused The Executioner's rear to be too flat when having "The Corrupted" outfit equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused a specific hook blocking navigation when a Survivor is hooked on it in Hospital map

Fixed an issue that caused the killer to body block the basement when standing at the door frame in the main building of the Blood Lodge

Fixed an issue that caused Meg "Jewel of the party" very rare outfit multiple clipping with her body

Fixed an issue that caused Meg "Jewel of the party" very rare outfit skirt misshapen when performing various action

Fixed an issue that caused female survivors to be missing an animation when stepping on a bear trap with the Calm Spirit perk equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to perform the falling animation when walking down some stairs in the Raccoon City Police Station map.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to float and fall to the ground when cleansing some totems.

Fixed an issue that caused the durability bar of toolboxes to appear red when sabotaging a hook.

Fixed an issue that caused the walking animation of the Nemesis to be missing when in spectator mode in a custom game.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to be able to pounce on survivors while Dead Hard is being used.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to remain stuck in a window when downed by the Trickster's knives while vaulting.

Fixed an issue that caused the Doctor's Shock Therapy and Static Blasts not to negate the Oblivious effect.

Fixed an issue that caused the sound notification for the Tinkerer perk to be too low.

Fixed an issue that caused the Coup de Grace perk icon to remain lit until all generators are done instead of until all tokens are used.

Fixed an issue that caused the hook count and the generator count to overlap each other when spectating a custom game.

Fixed an issue that caused the pause menu to open and close constantly when holding the Escape key during a match.

Fixed an issue that caused player names with a # symbol to get truncated in the HUD.

Fixed an issue that caused save file problem.

Fixed an issue that caused survivor to receive an incorrect benevolent emblem.

Known Issues:

The team also shared known issues that they are prepping to fix with the next update, including the inability to remove Survivors from chains, new Rank Crest images, animation glitches, and more. To see what else is new in the PTB, check out the full patch notes right here.

We don't have a release date for when the full DLC becomes available outside of the testing area, but more will be revealed soon. For now, PC players can get in on the action a little early and report any areas they feel could be improved before Hellraiser officially arrives in Dead by Daylight.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!