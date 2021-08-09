Elden Ring Steam Page Is Live, Assuaging Worries Of Epic Games Exclusivity

Elden Ring is coming to both PC and consoles, but there have been rumors and worries since its reveal that this would be another big title exclusive to Epic Games. There is good news for those in the pro Steam camp: the Elden Ring Steam page is officially live and states that a planned release on the platform is slated for January 20, 2022.

Despite the official Elden Ring trailer showing off a Steam logo, that didn't stop the rumor mill from claiming Epic Games Store exclusivity. Now that the Steam listing is officially live, the debate can finally end. While we have seen switches in the past where a title would suddenly become an Epic Games exclusive or lose said exclusivity, as seen with Death Stranding, the current status of Elden Ring is that it will have a Steam release.

At the time this article was written, Elden Ring on PC is slated to launch on January 20, 2022, though the global release is set for January 21, 2022. For those curious, here are the PC specs for the highly anticipated FromSoftware title:

Elden Ring Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Elden Ring Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Regarding the other platforms that players can expect to see Elden Ring, the open-world fantasy adventure game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can add it to your Steam Wishlist right here.

