Elden Ring Lore Dives Deeper Into The Fall Of The Golden Order

Last month, Bandai Namco updated its site with new lore centering around Elden Ring. Now that we have a full official look, thanks to E3 2021, fans are excited to dive into the new IP from the studio that gave us gems like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. For those interested in learning more about the "Tarnished of the Lands Between," you're in the right place.

Though some are circulating this around the internet as a new addition, it was actually added last month but went largely unnoticed. That doesn't make the lore drop any less interesting, however, but given how many people have reached out to me about this, I figured why not share at large for those that may have missed it.

The Golden Order has been broken, and the rise and fall have been anything but simple. Bandai already dropped a ton of info on us about key features regarding the open-world adventure, including how travel works through the Lands Between and what being Tarnished really means. The Tarnished of the Lands Between addition, for those curious, is as follows:

The Golden Order has been shattered. Throughout the Lands Between, Demigods holding shards of the Elden Ring squabble and make war over the ruins of a perfect realm, now abandoned by the golden guidance of the Greater Will. As the echoes of this conflict thunder in the distance, an outcast arrives. Once, their ancestors called the Lands Between home, but the blessed light of grace was lost to their tribe long ago, and they were expelled from the kingdom. They are the Tarnished, and they have returned to claim the Elden Lordship promised to them by legend. This is the world of Elden Ring. As a Tarnished, the Lands Between await your exploration. You will ride through the vast fields, gallop over rolling hills, and leap to the top of rocky crags on your ephemeral steed, revealing a world teeming with life and danger. In the grand fields where your journey begins, mythic creatures prowl the veldts, ineffable horrors lurk in the bogs and marshes, and all manner of soldiers and itinerant warriors are waiting for those who wander unawares. Shy creatures nibble on sweet grasses or scuttle through the underbrush. Those few inhabitants who are not mad or hostile linger near the broken remnants of cities left behind by the Shattering. They may have answers for you if you help them. Above them all, ensconced in vast legacies bristling with traps, secrets, and guardians, the Demigods – warped Lords who began as members of a royal and noble family – rule their domains with the unyielding power granted by shards of the Elden Ring.

For anyone that may have missed the earlier gameplay reveal during E3 2021, check out the video below! We're Skyriming it up with horses, we're taking on hordes of enemies, and we're soaking up the new story that FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin have to tell.

So, you know: Puppy dogs and rainbows, everything is peachy with a side of keen. Our own Dan Tack is a master at the FromSoftware library, a true knowledge house of all things under this particular studio's umbrella. He's also provided a significantly detailed account of the information we've learned thus far about the upcoming game, which you can find right here. You can also learn more about the co-op and online play elements here with our previous coverage.

Elden Ring makes its grand debut on January 21, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.