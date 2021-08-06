News
Pokémon Go

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

by John Carson on Aug 06, 2021 at 03:00 PM

After a sudden rollback to the pandemic-induced extended ranges for Gyms and PokéStops in Pokémon Go, Niantic faced heavy pushback from fans. You can catch up on the specifics of the changes and initial backlash in Andrew Reiner’s reporting here. On Thursday morning, Pokémon-focused site PokéJungle joined the chorus with an open letter to the Pokémon Go developer demanding the COVID-era changes stay. Last night, Niantic made an official response to PokéJungle’s letter and those angry over the change, assuring fans it’s looking to find a way to move forward.

In its message to the Pokémon Go community, Niantic acknowledges the grief of the player base, saying, “We appreciate your letter and all of your feedback. We hear you. We are humbled by your response. Not every game has such a passionate, global player base that we’re fortunate enough to have.” The letter addresses the developer's steps to bring exploration back to the game in places where social distancing guidelines have been lessened. While the current wave of the COVID-19 Delta variant isn’t mentioned, Niantic does say, “we will continue to monitor health and safety guidance related to outdoor activities, and will make future changes if necessary.”

Niantic says it will be putting together an “internal cross-function team” to look into players' concerns regarding interaction distance. Data from the group will be made public somehow with the next Pokémon Go season on September 1. Here’s the full paragraph addressing this new task force:

However, we have heard your input loud and clear and so to address the concerns you have raised, we are taking the following actions: We are assembling an internal cross-functional team to develop proposals designed to preserve our mission of inspiring people to explore the world together, while also addressing specific concerns that have been raised regarding interaction distance. We will share the findings of this task force by the next in game season change (September 1). As part of this process, we will also be reaching out to community leaders in the coming days to join us in this dialogue.

Niantic has not decided to re-extend the interaction distances at this time, though we’ll see if that choice may change in less than a month. With mask regulations coming back in many areas due to contagious viral variants, Niantic may be forced to make another cautionary move anyway.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Gocover

Pokémon Go

Platform:
iOS, Android
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

Feature
Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

gamer culture
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

News
Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

News
Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What&#039;s Included And When Are Launch Times

Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What's Included And When Are Launch Times

Feature
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

News
New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

gamer culture
This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

News
Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue