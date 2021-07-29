News

Stray Trailer Shares New Gameplay Details And Slight Delay

by Jill Grodt on Jul 29, 2021 at 02:27 PM

BlueTwelve Studio walked us through its cat-centric game, Stray, during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase today. The new trailer focuses on the game’s protagonist and world, including a look at one friendly little drone, and breaks the news that Stray will now launch in early 2022 on PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, and PC.

Though the game seems poised to become an indie darling, probably fueled by the internet’s well-documented love of cats, we didn’t know much about Stray before today. First shown at Sony’s PlayStation event last summer, Stray’s announcement trailer communicated two things very well. One, Stray has a cat in it – that sometimes wears a tiny backpack. Two, the game’s fearless feline inhabits a grim cityscape populated by mechanical beings. Humanity, it seems – if several graffiti messages in the trailer are any indication – has met with some unkind end. Between the game's intriguing, though foreboding, world and its adorable character, we were eager to see more.

Luckily, today’s showcase was happy to oblige. Stray’s new trailer explains the game's lead has been separated from its family. Lost and hurt, it makes its way through a hostile and unfamiliar metropolis just trying to survive. The player will experience this through the cat's eyes. Whether it's crossing a lake of toxic sludge or finding a way past whirling fan blades of death, it looks for a while like you'll be left alone to fend for yourself. Until B-12 appears.

B-12 is a small drone that will let you interact with the mysterious city around you and communicate with the locals. Hovering helpfully above the ground, the drone will aid you with everything from picking up objects to fighting.  Apart from introducing B-12, the trailer shows off a few of the game’s puzzles and some rooftop action, giving us a better idea of Stray’s moment-to-moment gameplay. We are also introduced to Doc, a handy-looking robot occupied by thoughts of his son, that might have an important role to play in your adventure.

Stray's new 2022 release window is announced near the end of the video. This is a bit disappointing considering the game’s initial trailer said Stray would be out in 2021. However, it is not the first game to get pushed out of 2021, and it probably won’t be the last. 

On
On
Off
Off
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Products In This Article

Straycover

Stray

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Feature
Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II&#039;s New Character The Runaway

Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II's New Character The Runaway

News
Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

video
Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

News
Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, &quot;We Will Not Be Silenced&quot;

Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

gamer culture
Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year&#039;s Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year's Tokyo Olympics

News
Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

gamer culture
The Best Trailers From This Year&#039;s San Diego Comic Con

The Best Trailers From This Year's San Diego Comic Con

News
New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind &#039;Bill Cosby&#039; Suite

New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind 'Bill Cosby' Suite

News
Nintendo Was Originally Supposed To Be A Part Of The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony With Lady Gaga

Nintendo Was Originally Supposed To Be A Part Of The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony With Lady Gaga