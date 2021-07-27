The Batmobile, K.I.T.T., And Other Famous Cars Roll Into Hot Wheels Unleashed

Mattel just unleashed a list of the cars Hot Wheels Unleashed players will enjoy at launch. In addition to signature favorites, that bunch also includes famous vehicles from popular properties like TMNT, Back to the Future, and more.

The company confirms 66 cars will be available to unlock in the game on day-one. To collect them, all you'll have to do is play the game. Hot Wheels originals such as Boneshaker, Twin Mill, and more are sure to please enthusiasts. For those of us who are less plugged into the scene but would still like to drive something recognizable, a new trailer also revealed the addition of five iconic vehicles from pop culture:

Party Wagon (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Snoopy (Peanuts)

K.I.T.T. ( Knight Rider )

Time Machine ( Back to the Future )

Back to the Future Batmobile (Batman)

Of course, “Time Machine” refers to the DeLorean in regards to Back to the Future. Snoopy, meanwhile, sits perched atop his dog house but is sadly not in full Red Baron mode despite the pose. For me, the Batmobile’s resemblance to the classic Animated Series version makes it my favorite car of the lot.

Mattel also shared the list of real-life vehicles featured in the game:

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport Quattro

'55 Chevy

Copo Camaro

'71 El Camino

'69 Dodge Charger Daytona

RAM 1500 Rebel

FIAT 500

'32 Ford

1956 Ford Truck

2018 Ford Mustang GT

Humvee®

Honda S2000

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Mini Cooper S Challenge

If you haven’t heard of Hot Wheels Unleashed until now, the game offers a more arcade-style of racing with players speeding across the signature orange tracks to the finish. The kicker is that you’re literally a life-sized diecast vehicle (meaning you’re small) in giant rooms, like a garage for example. While it’s not a kart racer in that it doesn't feature Mario Kart-style power-ups, Hot Wheels Unleashed is still presented as an over-the-top experience. You can watch extended gameplay footage here.

Hot Wheels Unleashed crosses the finish line on September 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Are you excited to play Hot Wheels Unleashed? What other famous cars would you like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments!