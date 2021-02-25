Hot Wheels Unleashed Brings Arcade-Style Racing To Consoles And PC This September

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a new racing game based on one of the most popular toys of all time. Instead of spending hours constructing elaborate tracks and accidentally stepping on that favorite car you misplaced, the new game lets players can skip the busywork and just get straight to racing

Veteran racing developer Milestone Games (MotoGP, Ride series) describes Hot Wheels Unleashed as an “action-packed, arcade-style racing game." Players get behind the wheel of the die-cast miniature vehicles and race across the iconic, sky-high orange tracks alone in various single-player modes or against friends in multiplayer, both online and in local split-screen. The debut trailer shows off a high-octane, topsy-turvy race. When the camera pans out, it turns out that the big race is actually a small track set up inside of a life-sized garage of sorts. Whether or not the game retains that “little person in a big world” style is unclear, but I personally hope so.

“We continue to focus on engaging consumers with our brands through gaming platforms,” said Andrew Chan, Head of Digital Gaming for Mattel. “Hot Wheels is all about encouraging the challenger spirit and Hot Wheels Unleashed brings that mission to life for gamers of all ages. Milestone’s expertise in racing game development has enabled us to transform the Hot Wheels brand into a compelling console and PC gaming experience for both current Hot Wheels fans and gamers who may be rediscovering the iconic brand.”

We still have much to learn about Hot Wheels Unleashed, but it launches September 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can pre-order now to get the Beefed Up Pack, which includes the HW Armored Truck and Baja Bone Shaker, pictured below.

What do you make of this wacky new arcade racer? Let us know in the comments! And if this somehow isn’t enough to satisfy the Hot Wheels fan in you, might I direct you to some upcoming Forza Horizon 4 content that might help with that?