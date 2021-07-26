Popular Final Fantasy 14 Encyclopedia, Poster, And Picture Books Are Being Republished, New Manga On The Way Too

SINoALICE vol. 1 is inspired by Yoko Taro’s mobile game of the same name and drops on February 8, 2022. You can pre-order it today.

My Happy Marriage vol. 1 is a Cinderella-inspired historical romance. Personally, I love anything with the romance tag, so I’ll probably be grabbing this for myself. Pre-orders are scheduled for September 21 with a June 21, 2022 release date.