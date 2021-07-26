News
    &bnsp;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOD88NwyShM

Apex Legends Season 10 Trailer Shows Seer’s Abilities, New Weapon, Map Changes, And More

by Jason Guisao on Jul 26, 2021 at 01:03 PM

The end of Apex Legends Season 9 is in sight. So much so that the time has come for Respawn to start dropping a bevy of new cinematics to announce what exactly is coming next for the popular battle royale. The new legend joining the roster is Seer; we’ve seen his Raiden-inspired design, and we’ve heard his mystical backstory. Today, however, Season 10 got its most revealing trailer to date that showed Seer’s abilities, a brand new weapon, the incoming map changes, and some battle pass cosmetics. 

Officially titled Emergence, Season 10 is taking us to Worlds Edge once again. Parts of the map give way to large rivers of lava, meaning that there will be more environmental hazards to watch out for as you and your team make swift rotations. Of course, there are new laboratories that offer a lot of cover and precarious but fun zipline routes. Moreover, Seer finally made his in-game entrance. His ultimate casts a large holographic dome that reveals enemy locations in a large radius. And his passive allows him to spot enemy footsteps and movements through solid surfaces. In all honesty, he seems like a much better version of Bloodhound. Hopefully, our favorite felagi fighter isn’t sidelined until further notice. 

A new LMG, called Rampage, can be seen decimating squads throughout the trailer. Based on the footage, I’m not entirely sure what ammo type it’ll take – I’m hoping for light since that’s the only weapon tree that’s still missing a light machine gun. And was that a thermite that someone loaded into the gun?! In any case, the Rampage LMG can shoot down doors, so for any players that like to door block to pop off quick heals, you’d better start counting your blessings for the rest of Season 9. You can also get a brief look into new legendary skins for Valkyrie and Horizon; there will undoubtedly be more to unlock and equip when you purchase Emergence’s battle pass. 

Apex Legends Season 10 finally launches on August 3.

Let us know what you thought about the new trailer in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Apex Legendscover

Apex Legends

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 4, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
March 9, 2021 (Switch)

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

feature
Should You Play New World? Beta Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? Beta Impressions From The Frontier

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

News
Dead Space Remake Announced

Dead Space Remake Announced

News
Lawsuit Document Against Activision Blizzard Details A Long History Of Harassment And Discrimination

Lawsuit Document Against Activision Blizzard Details A Long History Of Harassment And Discrimination

News
Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, &quot;I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You&quot;

Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, "I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You"

News
New Dead Space Remake Details Revealed, Including Zero Loading Screens And Learning From Past Mistakes

New Dead Space Remake Details Revealed, Including Zero Loading Screens And Learning From Past Mistakes

News
New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik

New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik