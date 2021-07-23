The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, and despite some odd policies involving cardboard beds, there is no mistaking that the excitement is high for Olympic fans. For those that may have missed this year's Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, the competitive event kicked off with some killer songs from some of our favorite games.

From Final Fantasy to NieR, the opening ceremony was rife with amazing tracks from some of our favorite video games. I'm a little sad to see that there were no Nintendo tracks featured. Can you imagine the music from Legend of Zelda? That being said, they'd probably get sued, so maybe it's best that the Big N's amazing music was left out of this year's opening ceremony.

For those interested in the full tracklist:

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Songs

Dragon Quest "Introduction: Lotto Theme"

Final Fantasy "Victory Fanfare"

Tales of Series "Sley's Theme-Guru-"

Monster Hunter "Proof of Hero"

Kingdom Hearts "Olympus Coliseum"

Chrono Trigger "Frog Theme"

Ace Combat "First Flight"

Tales of Series "Royal Capital-Dignified"

Monster Hunter "Wind of Departure"

Chrono Trigger "Robo's Theme"

Sonic the Hedgehog "Star Light Zone"

Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) "eFootball walk-on theme"

Final Fantasy "Main Theme"

Phantasy Star Universe "Guardians"

Kingdom Hearts "Hero's Fanfare"

Gradius (Nemesis) "01 ACT 1-1"

NieR "Inishie no Uta"

Saga Series "Makai Ginyu Poetry-Saga Series Medley 2016"

Soul Caliber "The Brave New Stage of History"

The Tokyo Olympics is officially underway from July 20 and will continue until August 9. The closing ceremony will commence on the final day, with the Tokyo Paralympics commencing on August 24 before the Winter Games kick off on February 4, 2022.

Thoughts on the opening ceremony sounds for this year's Tokyo Olympics? Do you have plans to watch the games this year? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

[Source: NikkanSports]