News

PSN, The Steam Store, And More Services Suffered From Widespread Outages

by Jason Guisao on Jul 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM

Outages come and go all the time; it’s always an inconvenience because these things always seem to happen when we’re enjoying a favorite show, getting ready to confirm a purchase on a favored item, or simply grinding in a multiplayer game with a crew of friends. Earlier today, however, multiple internet services were reportedly suffering from outages. These outages extended beyond platforms like the Steam Store and PSN. Apparently, a couple of banking pages and the Airbnb site were affected too.

According to The Verge, “a spike of over 40, 000 users are having issues with the PlayStation Network, and the Steam store is also not currently functioning.” At one point today, the web browser version of the Steam store would lead to a DNS failure server error. This was also appearing on the Steam app. Specific titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty were also experiencing similar problems. The Verge went on to state that there were even reports of 911 systems being down across the country. 

If you check the notation on the PSN webpage, all services are up and running as of right now. The browser version of the Steam store looks to have been restored as well. However, the sheer scale of the outage leaves a lot of room for the re-emergence of internet issues. We’ll keep you updated if these problems come back and end up persisting throughout the day. 

Were you affected by these issues today? Are certain websites and services still down for you? If so, which ones are giving you trouble? Let us know what your situation is in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Here Are The List Of Games You Can&#039;t Play On Steam Deck

Here Are The List Of Games You Can't Play On Steam Deck

Feature
A Group Of Hollywood VFX Artists Made Their Own The Last Of Us Fan Film, And It&#039;s Phenomenal

A Group Of Hollywood VFX Artists Made Their Own The Last Of Us Fan Film, And It's Phenomenal

News
New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

Feature
The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

hands-on preview
Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Revealed Alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale And A New Mobile Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Revealed Alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale And A New Mobile Game

Review
Death&#039;s Door Review – Reaping The Rewards

Death's Door Review – Reaping The Rewards

Preview
Exclusive Look At The Characters Of Shin Megami Tensei V

Exclusive Look At The Characters Of Shin Megami Tensei V

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far