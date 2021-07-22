PSN, The Steam Store, And More Services Suffered From Widespread Outages

Outages come and go all the time; it’s always an inconvenience because these things always seem to happen when we’re enjoying a favorite show, getting ready to confirm a purchase on a favored item, or simply grinding in a multiplayer game with a crew of friends. Earlier today, however, multiple internet services were reportedly suffering from outages. These outages extended beyond platforms like the Steam Store and PSN. Apparently, a couple of banking pages and the Airbnb site were affected too.

According to The Verge, “a spike of over 40, 000 users are having issues with the PlayStation Network, and the Steam store is also not currently functioning.” At one point today, the web browser version of the Steam store would lead to a DNS failure server error. This was also appearing on the Steam app. Specific titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty were also experiencing similar problems. The Verge went on to state that there were even reports of 911 systems being down across the country.

If you check the notation on the PSN webpage, all services are up and running as of right now. The browser version of the Steam store looks to have been restored as well. However, the sheer scale of the outage leaves a lot of room for the re-emergence of internet issues. We’ll keep you updated if these problems come back and end up persisting throughout the day.

Were you affected by these issues today? Are certain websites and services still down for you? If so, which ones are giving you trouble? Let us know what your situation is in the comments below!