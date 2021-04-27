News

PlayStation Server Outage: PSN Is Down

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 27, 2021 at 04:57 PM

If you're having a hard time with the PlayStation Network, you're not alone. A new PlayStation server outage reports that PSN is currently down across the board. A fix is in the works over at Sony but has not been pushed live at the time this article was written. 

PSN is down, here's what you need to know

As shown on the official PlayStation Status website, the issues are impacting servers in every imaginable way. Account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct are all showing in the red. These issues affect more than just the PS5 systems, but PS4, PS4, and PS Vita, as well. 

The PlayStation team is aware of the outage and are working hard on a fix. In the meantime, you can keep tabs on the official technical site for PSN linked above to track live updates of status for PlayStation servers. 

The issues began small at first, but steadily began to expand to become a server-wide problem. These things happen, both the Xbox and PlayStation networks are no stranger to outages. 

When a fix is implemented, we will update this article to reflect that. In the meantime, feel free to drop a comment in the section below to tell us any other oddball problems you are running into when trying to access PSN. 

...Story developing

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

