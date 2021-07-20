News

Riders Republic Hit With Another Delay, New Release Date Announced

by Jason Guisao on Jul 20, 2021 at 01:20 PM

Delays are a common occurrence in this industry. Naturally, developing games during the pandemic was particularly tedious and led to a bevy of release date changes. Despite being one of the most prominent development companies in the world, Ubisoft did not emerge unscathed. Both Rainbow Six Extraction (originally known as Rainbow Six Quarantine if you’ve been following the title for a long time) and Riders Republic have been hit with delays in the past. However, after another delay, we now have another release period date for the latter. 

An update on Riders Republic was published on the official site and emphasizes the excitement for the game’s upcoming beta despite ending on a less enthusiastic note, “To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28,” the post reads. “This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.”

Riders Republic, like Ubisoft’s Steep, is a multiplayer-focused sports game that supports up to 50-player races. However, you can also play solo or cooperatively. Biking, snowboarding, skiing, wing suiting, and even rocket wing suiting are some of the activities that you can partake in. There are even a number of cool North American locations like Bryce Canyon, Grand Teton, and Yosemite Valley to ride around in. Check out the game preview trailer above. 

Riders Republic was originally supposed to launch in February but the delays have pushed the game back to October 28. You’ll eventually get your chance to bike around Sequoia Park on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. 

Let us know which sports ladder(s) you’ll be grinding in Riders Republic when it launches below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Riders Republiccover

Riders Republic

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
Here Are The List Of Games You Can&#039;t Play On Steam Deck

Here Are The List Of Games You Can't Play On Steam Deck

Feature
The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

hands-on preview
Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

News
New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

opinion
The Legend Of Zelda: The Princess Deserves Her Own Game

The Legend Of Zelda: The Princess Deserves Her Own Game

News
The Last Of Us TV Series Adds Three New Cast Members, Including Tommy&#039;s Voice Actor

The Last Of Us TV Series Adds Three New Cast Members, Including Tommy's Voice Actor

review
Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline Review – The Glorious Return Of Aiden Pearce And Wrench

Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline Review – The Glorious Return Of Aiden Pearce And Wrench

Feature
10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Feature
Best Bars In Gaming And Why It&#039;s More Than Just What&#039;s On The Menu

Best Bars In Gaming And Why It's More Than Just What's On The Menu