Riders Republic Hit With Another Delay, New Release Date Announced

Delays are a common occurrence in this industry. Naturally, developing games during the pandemic was particularly tedious and led to a bevy of release date changes. Despite being one of the most prominent development companies in the world, Ubisoft did not emerge unscathed. Both Rainbow Six Extraction (originally known as Rainbow Six Quarantine if you’ve been following the title for a long time) and Riders Republic have been hit with delays in the past. However, after another delay, we now have another release period date for the latter.

An update on Riders Republic was published on the official site and emphasizes the excitement for the game’s upcoming beta despite ending on a less enthusiastic note, “To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28,” the post reads. “This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.”

Riders Republic, like Ubisoft’s Steep, is a multiplayer-focused sports game that supports up to 50-player races. However, you can also play solo or cooperatively. Biking, snowboarding, skiing, wing suiting, and even rocket wing suiting are some of the activities that you can partake in. There are even a number of cool North American locations like Bryce Canyon, Grand Teton, and Yosemite Valley to ride around in. Check out the game preview trailer above.

Riders Republic was originally supposed to launch in February but the delays have pushed the game back to October 28. You’ll eventually get your chance to bike around Sequoia Park on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

Let us know which sports ladder(s) you’ll be grinding in Riders Republic when it launches below!