GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners Update Is Now Live

As get ever closer to the new-gen launch of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, the latter game just got a big (and free) content update that’s now live. Los Santos Tuners speaks to the gearheads and general car enthusiasts with a new social space dedicated to hanging with friends and showing off your rides, more high-stakes heists to pull off with your crews, additional race types, and more.

The LS Car Meet is a combat-free, underground social hub where up to 30 players can gather and flaunt their prized vehicles. Not only can you use this area to customize your cars, but you can watch others do the same in real-time. You can also take vehicles out for a spin or race against others on a new private test track. The LS Car Meet serves as an ideal spot to show off the game's 10 new vehicles along with other new rides set to arrive in the coming months. Best of all, you can test drive unreleased vehicles during the first few weeks of launch.

The LS Car Meet also lets players host private meets and test track races, set the location as a spawn point upon starting the game, and Car Meet members who join front he Social Club Crew are rewarded with bonus goodies such as a Property Crew Emblem for the new Auto Shops.

Auto Shops are new, customizable shops players can acquire to generate extra cash while also providing a private space for tricking out your rides. Here you can store up to 10 vehicles, mod your cars, and hire mechanics to help deliver vehicles to customers. Auto Shops also display a handy list of 10 cars to steal across Free Mode (which you can complete alone or with friends) that rewards a big payoff if you manage to swipe them all.

Los Santos Tuners also features six new multi-part Contracts robbery missions as well as new race types for Car Meet members. The Pursuit Series, for example, is a collection of races where 4-16 players race for top prize while wanted by the cops. Car Meet members can earn Car Meet Rep by engaging in this activity and others. Garnering enough rep allows players to host invite-only Car Meets and decoration options for their spaces.

The update also features the return of Kenny “Moodymann” Dixon Jr., who put together a new mix of exclusive tracks from himself as well as artists including Carl Craig, Sama' Abdulhadi, and Luciano. A customizable Radio Wheel, a first for GTA, will allow players to favorite the stations they want to appear. You can also seek out hidden media sticks containing tracks from the Monday Dreamin’ EPs from Rockstars’ CircoLoco Records label.

Over the coming weeks Rockstar plans to add more Contracts, a new go-kart themed Adversary Mode called Kart Krash: Full Auto, and a new arcade game called Camhedz, a co-op light gun shooter. You can learn the full details about what Los Santos Tuners entails by reading Rockstar’s blog post.

While Los Santos Tuners isn’t playable on the soon-to-be-closed PS3/Xbox 350 versions of GTA Online, it is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (with backwards compatibility for new-gen hardware of course).

