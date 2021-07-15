Nintendo Switch OLED Pre-Orders Go Live Today

Following numerous Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, the Big N finally revealed the next step for its hybrid console with the OLED model. Announced earlier this month, the specs weren't exactly what Nintendo fans were expecting, but there are still upgrades to be found. Oddly enough, the Switch OLED model also gives the platform direct ethernet connectivity, which is a first for the platform. Interested? Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED system are set to go live today.

Nintendo tweeted out the confirmation that pre-orders will be going live on July 15, 2021, at the retailers that fans can find the new units at. Pre-orders aren't live yet, but they are going to be available at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. You can chose the white set or the neon blue/red set that Switch players are already familiar with. Retailers that will be offering the new systems include stores like Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Walmart, Nintendo, Amazon, and more. Basically, all major retailers, which hopefully makes the purchasing process smooth for gamers looking to score the OLED.

For those interested, the Nintendo Switch OLED model comes equipped with a 7-inch screen, a wired LAN port, a stand for tabletop play, audio improvements, and internal storage of up to 64GB. It runs at 720p (1080p docked) and is releasing later this year on October 8, 2021, for $350. If you missed out on the original reveal trailer, check it out in the video at the top of the article. You can also learn more about the features we wish it would have come with in our breakdown below:

What are your thoughts on the Nintendo Switch OLED? Disappointed when contrasted against the rumors, or are you excited to have the upgrades that it will provide? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!