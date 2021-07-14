News

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania's Remastered Stages Still Look Absurd In New Trailer

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 14, 2021 at 03:20 PM

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania was a pleasant surprise when it premiered during last month’s Nintendo Direct. While it’s not a brand-new entry in the series, it bundles and remasters Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe for a new generation of players to enjoy. A new trailer provides a better look at how these fan-favorite stages and minigames have been polished up and gives a peek at the game’s story mode.

The trailer shows off AiAi and his pals taking the fight to the evil Dr. Bad-Boon with up to four players working together in local co-op. The video also gives a good look at how several of the classic Monkey Ball stages have been recreated in HD. Needless to say, they look a lot sharper than they did in the early ‘00s.

If you’ve never played a Monkey Ball title, the premise is deceptively simple. Guide AiAi’s ball from the beginning of a stage to the end without having him fall off, all while collecting as many bananas along the way as possible. This is easier said than done, though, due to the challenging, comically absurd design of these arenas that made the series such great party choice during its heyday. 

Banana Mania’s full package packs in over 300 courses and 12 minigames from the first three Monkey Ball titles (even though Deluxe was in itself a compilation game albeit with some original stages). It also features new playable characters, online leaderboards and time attack mode, but sadly no online play. The collection is the second Monkey Ball remaster in recent years after Sega released an HD remaster of 2006’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz in 2019. 

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches October 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. 

Any Monkey Ball fans excited to take a trip down memory lane with banana Mania? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Maniacover

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Persona 6 Confirmed, &quot;To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5&quot;

Persona 6 Confirmed, "To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5"

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Review
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

News
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

News
Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

News
Don&#039;t Call Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut A Director&#039;s Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

News
7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

News
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

News
Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev

Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev

feature
Our Favorite Zelda Moments And Memories

Our Favorite Zelda Moments And Memories