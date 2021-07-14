News
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/5Vy1Dp4A7ps

Shrek Invades Hunt: Showdown With His House Found In New Beast Hunter DLC

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM

Shrek has found a way to invade the world of Hunt: Showdown. While the green man himself is suspiciously missing, his home in the swamps can be seen with new DLC that has dropped for the first-person shooter. For once, the Shrek universe isn't colliding with a game due to mods, but if this inclusion feels random - it really shouldn't. Hunt: Showdown has all sorts of mythical entities, and Shrek's home has witnessed more than a few fairy tales. 

Hunt: Showdown is set in the late 180ss and tasks players with taking out various monsters they will encounter in their journey. With a setting rooted in the Louisana Bayou, the inclusion of Shrek's swamp and his house isn't as weird as it sounds, but does this mean Shrek will eventually become a bounty? Doubtful, but the mind reels just thinking of the possibilities. 

With the Beast Hunter DLC adding the new DeSalle map, YouTuber @JackFrags was quick to spot the latest update, saying: "They added Shrek's house to a video game as a cool Easter Egg!" He added a clip of his find, which you can see below: 

While not an exact replica, it is hard to deny that this is Shrek's home, especially when you notice his toilet on the left. No Donkey, though, so the game still has a few flaws. 

If you're interested in learning more about the DeSalle addition, check out the video at the top of the article to see what it brings to the Hunt: Showdown experience. DeSalle is the first map to be added in about three years, but the new DLC also includes 16 new compounds with new environments that players can explore and conquer. 

The real question is simple: When will Shrek appear as a character in Showdown? 

Thoughts on the latest DLC for Hunt: Showdown and the nifty little Shrek Easter egg? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Hunt: Showdowncover

Hunt: Showdown

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
August 27, 2019 (Xbox One, PC), 
February 18, 2020 (PlayStation 4)

Popular Content

News
The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

News
Persona 6 Confirmed, &quot;To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5&quot;

Persona 6 Confirmed, "To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5"

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

News
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

News
Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

News
Don&#039;t Call Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut A Director&#039;s Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

News
7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

Review
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

News
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

News
Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev

Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev