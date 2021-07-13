Nier Reincarnation Launches This Month With Nier: Automata Crossover

If you’re a devoted Nier fanatic like me, then Nier Reincarnation has been on your radar for quite some time. And, if you’re lucky – unlike me – then you might have even gotten a chance to play the game during its pre-registration period. The rest of us will have to wait for the opportunity to explore the Cage, albeit only for a few weeks more. However, there is a new announcement to be excited about. Nier Reincarnation is launching later this month with a Nier: Automata crossover event.

With over 500,000 pre-registrations, JRPG players everywhere have voiced their interest in the first mobile title in the Nier franchise. A new promotional video dropped today that revealed the new summons coming alongside the Nier Automata event, as seen in the trailer below. The three leading protagonists from the game will assist you on the frontlines: 2B, 9S, and A2. Additionally, you can enter the sweepstakes to potentially secure an original poster signed by the mastermind Yoko Taro himself (you already know I retweeted for those sweet, sweet Nier prizes!).

A synopsis for Nier Reincarnation reads as follows: “A girl awakens on a cold stone floor. She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings. To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation.” Throw in the beloved heroes from Automata, and you’ve practically got a Nier family reunion...minus Yonah, Kaine, and Emil. Hopefully, this means that a Nier Replicant/Gestalt crossover will be coming next!

Nier Reincarnation launches for iOS and Android devices on July 28.

Which summon(s) are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comment section below!