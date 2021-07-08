News

New Lost Judgement Gameplay Trailer Premieres At State Of Play

by Jason Guisao on Jul 08, 2021 at 04:46 PM

The Yakuza spin-off, Judgement, is getting a sequel, titled Lost Judgement. During today’s State of Play, we got a new trailer that showcases what players can expect to see and do in the game, including parkour exploration and a bevy of Yakuza-inspired wacky minigames.

While exploring the underbelly of Kamurocho and Ijincho, you’ll correspond with several friends and enemies, investigate crime scenes for clues to piece together multi-layered mysteries, intensely jump from rooftop-to-rooftop to chase perpetrators, man-handle said perpetrators with wild martial arts combos, and partake in wild extracurricular activities like skateboarding or street motorcycle racing. Despite the ludicrousness of Lost Judgement’s minigames and characters, there still seems to be a relatively dark story to play through. 

Jeff Cork enjoyed his time with the original Judgement, concluding his review with, “Even though I wasn’t in love with all of Yagami’s investigatory tools, I had a great time seeing the Yakuza formula from a fresh perspective. Judgment tells a sprawling, action-packed story that veers dangerously close to melodrama without falling apart. It has some genuinely shocking moments and proves that you don’t need Kiryu or Majima as tour guides to have a great time in Kamurocho.” Judgment also recently launched for next-gen consoles and Stadia, so if you haven’t dropped into Yagami’s first arc yet, you have no excuses!

For those curious, the Lost Judgement synopsis reads as follows:

“From the studio that brought you the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves elements of detective sleuthing, noir narrative, and action combat into one mystery thriller starring private eye Takayuki Yagami who defends those the law fails to protect. Yagami is called to revisit an impossible case of two crimes committed at once, but as victims pile up and Yagami unravels the truth, will the scales of justice tip in favor of defending the law or enacting vengeance?”

Lost Judgement launches for current and last-gen consoles on September 24.

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Lost Judgmentcover

Lost Judgment

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

cosplay
This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

News
Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

News
Next Assassin&#039;s Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

Next Assassin's Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

News
Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

News
New The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Trailer Features Stealth And Parkour Gameplay

New The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Trailer Features Stealth And Parkour Gameplay

News
Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Is Still A Long Way Off, According To Reports

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Is Still A Long Way Off, According To Reports