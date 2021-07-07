News

Apex Legends Hacked Over Holiday Weekend, Respawn Responds

by Jason Guisao on Jul 07, 2021 at 11:50 AM

Both Titanfall games have become a mainstay in the competitive shooter space. Fluid physics and tight gunplay have kept the servers active long after the incredibly popular Apex Legends catapulted to stardom. However, DDoS attacks constantly plague the Titanfall experience and a group of hackers took it upon themselves to make Respawn more aware of the issue. 

Apex Legends was down for a number of players this past weekend, but Respawn’s Director of Communications, Ryan Rigney, has assured the community that there were no detriments and that the hackers ultimately “achieved nothing of value.” When losing into the main lobby of Apex Legends, players were greeted with a message that read, “TF1 is being attacked so is Apex.” These threats replaced the normal game modes making the battle royale virtually unplayable. And anyone who could somehow manage to get into a match, was met with a line of text that told said to “visit and repost savetitanfall.com.” You can read the Twitter thread above.

In a series of response tweets, Rigney confirmed that the dev team has been working tirelessly to combat the DDoS situation that Titanfall players face, but matters like these are never easy to remedy, “The team has never stopped working on DDoS solutions, and anti-cheat is just a never-ending war of whack-a-mole. On the DDoS front, we WILL solve this. When we do, I promise you it won't be because hackers 'made us aware' by ruining a holiday.” In any case, Apex Legends is finally back to normal. This means players can dive (quite literally) into the latest Genesis Collection Event to grab new cosmetics and play on the vanilla versions of Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.

Any Titanfall players out there that have been experiencing DDoS issues? Any Apex Legends players out there that were affected by the hack? Let us know your thoughts on the state of the situation in the comments below!

[Source: PC Gamer]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Apex Legendscover

Apex Legends

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 4, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
March 9, 2021 (Switch)

Popular Content

cosplay
This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Puts The Antivan Crows Front And Center

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Puts The Antivan Crows Front And Center

Review
Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Missing Ingredients

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Missing Ingredients

News
Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

News
Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

News
Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy

Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy