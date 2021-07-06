New Nintendo Switch Update Makes 'Memory Full' Tweak To Make Patches Easier To Download

Before the latest Nintendo Switch update, if a player's memory was full on the hybrid system, a new patch would not work. Now with version 12.1.0, Nintendo has made a change to how downloads register with a new prompt about the state of the hardware's memory and microSD status regarding older versions of games.

The latest update targets game updates as its main concern outside of the usual small enhancements, allowing for a prompt to urge users to delete previous versions of games before installing a newer, more improved version. This will allow for updates to download and work as intended, making the user experience much more fluid and operational.

Outside of the "general system stability improvements" that are always included with Nintendo's patch notes, the rest of the update can be seen below:

If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.



While this isn't the massive update that fans have been asking for, especially regarding different ways to customize a user's profile and themes like on Xbox and PlayStation systems, it is still one that will make the experience better and more optimized. Maybe one day we'll get some nifty themes outside of the standard Dark vs. Light mode options that are currently there, but for now, we'll take a more efficient software experience.

With so many new games on the horizon, including more Monster Hunter goodness with Stories 2, this type of update comes at the perfect time, especially when looking at post-launch patches that are often present.

What do you think about the latest update for the Nintendo Switch? If you could pitch your perfect update to Nintendo, what sort of new features would it include? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!