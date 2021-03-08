Monster Hunter Stories 2 Launches July, Gets New Trailer And Deluxe Edition

During this morning’s Monster Hunter Twitch showcase, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is launching worldwide on July 9 to Switch and, surprisingly, PC via Steam. A new trailer gives us another look at the story-focused game’ narrative as well as teases of the game’s new features.

Players control a custom Monster Rider, child of the legendary Rider Red. After Rathalos disappears from the world, players must uncover the truth behind a mysterious prophecy centering on the Wings of Ruin. They’ll be joined by Wyverian Ena and the returning Felyne hero Navirou.

Gameplay consists of traveling to various destinations to hatch, train, and raise your own party of monsters. You’ll need the abilities of your beastie buddies to help you reach out-of-reach areas, traverse environments quicker, and locate treasure. Combat is turn-based unlike traditional Monster Hunter titles, offering a new slant to the classic gameplay as players use their weapons to target monster weak points. You can also partner with your Monster friends to unleash Kinship attacks. The trailer also teased cooperative multiplayer quests, which Capcom say it will elaborate on at a later date.

Capcom also unveiled a fancy Deluxe Edition for the game. There’s no word on price yet, but it includes the following:

Razewing layered armored sets

Nergigante-inspired hairstyle

Kuan Coat outfit for your Wyverian companion Ena

Two new outfits for Navirou: Pukei-Pukei and Nergigante

Two sticker sets of your companions

Additionally, those who pre-order the game on either platform receive the Kamura maiden outfit for Ena. Switch players also get the added bonus of using the new amiibo figures (Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino) to unlock three different sets of layered armor and daily bonuses. That’s not all, though. Players with Monster Hunter Rise save data can unlock the Kamura Garb layered armor for their character.

What do you guys think of this new look at Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and its various goodies? Let us know in the comments. You can read about the new updates regarding Monster Hunter Rise here.