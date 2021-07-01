News

How To Watch Latest Dying Light 2 Developer Update With New 'Dying 2 Know' Episode

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 01, 2021 at 11:05 AM

Techland went a mighty long stretch in between news when it came to Dying Light 2, but when the studio opened those floodgates, they opened them up all the way. Once the silence was broken, the inside looks at the upcoming sequel have been coming in a steady stream, and that includes the latest Dying Light 2 developer update with Dying 2 Know episode two. For those interested, here's how you can watch. 

The latest look at Dying Light 2 Stay Human drops today, July 1, at 12 p.m. Pacific. We here at Game Informer will be doing another watch-along, just like we did for the first episode. If you're interested in chatting with us while we check out what's new together, feel free to mosey on over to our Twitch page here during that time! We'll also be doing some more streams later today, as well, for some good 'ole fashioned gaming. 

If you want to watch the upcoming episode without our glorious puns and shenanigans, you can watch some of the devs talk more about what's on the horizon through the official Techland Twitch here

We've been learning so much about Dying Light 2 Stay Human lately, including how heavily decisions can impact the game - including multiplayer - and how much larger this world truly is when compared to the first entry. To catch up on any news you may have missed, we have this swanky game hub for you to enjoy that includes all of the latest and greatest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human news. 

What are your thoughts so far regarding everything we've seen on Dying Light 2 Stay Human? Do you like the direction the creative team is taking with the sequel? Anything in particular that stands out to you the most? Shout those thoughts out loud and proud in the comment section below, we'd love to hear what you think!

