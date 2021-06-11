Netflix's Splinter Cell TV Series Revealed From The Creator Of John Wick

We've got our first look at Netflix's The Witcher series, casting news for the live-action Resident Evil movie reboot, and now we've got confirmation of a new Splinter Cell ... the TV series. Netflix's Splinter Cell TV series was revealed during the final day of the streaming company's Geeked Week and while it's not a trailer, we do have our first look at the show ahead with a poster reveal.

A small reveal, to be sure, but exciting nonetheless, especially since fans of the Tom Clancy series have been begging for something new. While that something was hopefully a game - something we're still hoping for - at least we have something to satiate that craving. Even better? Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, is at the helm:

We don't know specifics quite yet, but we do know that this will be an animated series that will be an adaptation based on the games from Ubisoft. Kolstad is writing the series, though casting news and art direction is still under wraps.

That being said, it's now time for Ubisoft to show up. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint didn't live up to the hype, and players have been wanting an entirely new Splinter Cell game for a long time now. Sure, we've had some crossovers into other Tom Clancy games, but we want Sam Fisher back in the spotlight in his own right. Hopefully, this animated series is an indicator that something is coming down the pipeline.

