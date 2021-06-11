News

Netflix's Splinter Cell TV Series Revealed From The Creator Of John Wick

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 11, 2021 at 02:56 PM

We've got our first look at Netflix's The Witcher series, casting news for the live-action Resident Evil movie reboot, and now we've got confirmation of a new Splinter Cell ... the TV series. Netflix's Splinter Cell TV series was revealed during the final day of the streaming company's Geeked Week and while it's not a trailer, we do have our first look at the show ahead with a poster reveal. 

A small reveal, to be sure, but exciting nonetheless, especially since fans of the Tom Clancy series have been begging for something new. While that something was hopefully a game - something we're still hoping for - at least we have something to satiate that craving. Even better? Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, is at the helm: 

We don't know specifics quite yet, but we do know that this will be an animated series that will be an adaptation based on the games from Ubisoft. Kolstad is writing the series, though casting news and art direction is still under wraps. 

That being said, it's now time for Ubisoft to show up. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint didn't live up to the hype, and players have been wanting an entirely new Splinter Cell game for a long time now. Sure, we've had some crossovers into other Tom Clancy games, but we want Sam Fisher back in the spotlight in his own right. Hopefully, this animated series is an indicator that something is coming down the pipeline. 

To catch up on all of the latest and greatest in E3 2021 news, including Summer Game Fest, check out our E3 dedicated events hub here. News, breakdowns, and watchalongs can all be found, so make sure to bookmark that goodness to stay in the know! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis