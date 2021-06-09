News

Simpsons Arcade Machine Coming From Arcade1Up

by Brian Shea on Jun 09, 2021 at 08:00 AM

Arcade1Up has enabled game room enthusiasts to build mini arcades in their homes with a line of classic machines devoted to some of the most beloved quarter-munching games of all time. The company already offers cabinets ranging from Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter to NBA Jam and Ms. Pac Man, but today Arcade1Up announced another beloved Konami brawler will be joining its existing lineup as The Simpsons arcade beat-'em-up is joining the catalog.

Largely known by fans as The Simpsons Arcade, the brawler originally released in arcades three decades ago in 1991. The game lets you choose to play as Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa as you fight your way through Springfield in order to save Maggie. Much like Konami's other popular arcade beat-'em-ups, the original Simpsons arcade cabinet allows for four-player simultaneous co-op play.

Typical Arcade1Up cabinets offer two-player action, but the company has made exceptions for products like its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Golden Axe machines. Thankfully, The Simpsons Arcade1Up machine also features four joysticks, giving you the ability to experience the original four-player madness. Not only that, but if you don't have three friends wanting to jump into the game at your house, this cabinet also utilizes Arcade1Up's Wi-Fi system so you can join up with other players who own this machine across the globe. 
 

The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet features a lit marquee, a matching riser to bring the machine closer to the height of a standard arcade cabinet (even with the riser it will still be shorter than a typical arcade machine in case you've never bought or seen an Arcade1Up product before), an exclusive stool, an 18" x 24" tin sigh, and a clear deck protector. The machine itself sands 57.8" tall and weighs just over 100 pounds.

This Arcade1Up machine costs $599.99. If you love the idea of having a mini arcade in your home, but are looking for other games, head here to check out Arcade1Up's full lineup. 

On
On
Off
Off
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
Far Cry 6 Will Offer A Third-Person Mode Throughout The Game

Far Cry 6 Will Offer A Third-Person Mode Throughout The Game

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

Feature
What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

News
Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?

Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?