Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Has Sunset Overdrive Crossover, More PlayStation Mashups

There is already a lot of hype regarding the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart game, but fans have truly begun to lose their minds when PlayStation confirmed that there are a few crossovers happening within this universe. Most notably? Sunset Overdrive, a game that was previously an Xbox exclusive, but now that Sony owns the studio behind it - Insomniac Games - anything goes.

Insomniac Games first teased the Sunset Overdrive crossover on its social media with art depicting Fizzie, the drink from the game's mascot, getting sucked through a portal into the Ratchet & Clank universe. Then, other PlayStation titles started doing the same:

Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted, Sunset Overdrive? All of the above artwork can be seen, so what's the deal? Thanks to the newly added RYNO 8 weapon, certain aspects of other games will be making their way into Rift Apart via the gun's portal (not that Portal). Why fight fire with fire when you can fight with entirely different universes instead?

With Sunset Overdrive being the first crossover shown, the rumors are alight once more that the first Sunset Overdrive is finally making its way over onto PlayStation platforms with the hope that a sequel will eventually follow. Paired with the earlier leak that seems to suggest some form of "revamped" Sunset Overdrive experience could be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony, at this time, has yet to confirm that anything is on the way. That being said, the Summer months are rife with new game announcements. While Sony won't be a part of E3 this year, that doesn't mean it's got nothing to show during that allotted time period.

What do you think about Sunset Overdrive and other PlayStation properties making their way into Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? If you could have your dream crossover, what would it be? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!