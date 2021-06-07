News

Artist Alleges Resident Evil And Devil May Cry Devs Stole Her Photos, Evidence Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 07, 2021 at 06:04 AM

Not long after a horror movie creator brought forth evidence that Capcom stole his designs for Resident Evil Village (which is also referenced in the lawsuit detailed below), another artist is coming forward saying that the studio stole her properties for the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry franchises. 

In a new lawsuit filed last week, artist Judy A. Juracek alleges that Capcom stole may of her copyrighted photos to use in both franchises, including environments and the Resident Evil 4 logo. The lawsuit has been filed citing stolen use of her copyrighted photography that can be seen in her book called Surfaces. In this book, Juracek shared over 1,000 photos of various textures. The purpose of Surfaces, released back in 1996, is to provide "visual research" for architectural designers for educational purposes. While designers can use images for her book, there is a process that requires anyone that uses her property to contact her before doing so. In her lawsuit, she states that Capcom never made contact with her regarding her photographs. 

Judy A. Juracek | Surfaces

Via public court documentation, there are several images presented to show the references used from her book. The above image shows her photography on the left, with the Resident Evil Remake's depiction on the right. She also provided a comparison for the logo used in Resident Evil 4, as well: 

Judy A. Juracek | Surfaces

Surfaces were also used without her consent, as seen in the image below. She even draws comparisons where the exact pattern can be seen, showing that it wasn't even cropped from her photography found within the book: 

Judy A. Juracek | Surfaces

As noted by Polygonthe lawsuit also references a massive security breach that Capcom endured back in 2020 that included a ransom note threatening to expose stolen artwork and images. In her suit, Juracek says that Capcom didn't even bother to change the file names from the ones she used with her images for the CD version of Surfaces, showing a direct reference to her photography used by the studio for some of its biggest gaming franchises. 

Juracek and her legal team are seeking up to $12 million in reparative damages based on copyright infringement as well as a removal of copyright management that can cost the studio up to $25,000 per image stolen. 

Capcom told the site that it is "aware" of the lawsuit, obviously, but that there is no comment to offer at this time. You can see the full court documentation here

Thoughts on the lawsuit against Capcom for work seen in Juracek's book Surfaces? Do you think it's just a massive coincidence or does she have a case? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil 4cover

Resident Evil 4

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, PlayStation 2, GameCube, PC, iOS
Release Date:
January 11, 2005 (GameCube), 
October 25, 2005 (PlayStation 2), 
May 15, 2007 (PC), 
June 19, 2007 (Wii), 
July 27, 2009 (iOS), 
September 20, 2011 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360), 
August 30, 2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
May 21, 2019 (Switch)
Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Devil May Crycover

Devil May Cry

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

opinion
Mass Effect&#039;s Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

Mass Effect's Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

E3 2021
Full E3 2021 Schedule | Game Informer

Full E3 2021 Schedule | Game Informer

News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Player Finds Long Lost Mars Rover Easter Egg In Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Player Finds Long Lost Mars Rover Easter Egg In Mass Effect 3

Mod Corner
Best Mass Effect Legendary Edition Head Morph Mods (So Far)

Best Mass Effect Legendary Edition Head Morph Mods (So Far)

News
Far Cry 6 Will Offer A Third-Person Mode Throughout The Game

Far Cry 6 Will Offer A Third-Person Mode Throughout The Game

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 Save Transfer Included In New Update

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 Save Transfer Included In New Update

News
Guerrilla Games Offers Clarity Regarding Horizon Forbidden West&#039;s Release Date

Guerrilla Games Offers Clarity Regarding Horizon Forbidden West's Release Date

Preview
Four Things To Know About Mario Golf: Super Rush

Four Things To Know About Mario Golf: Super Rush

Feature
What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

News
Singularity 6’s Palia Is A Relaxing MMO

Singularity 6’s Palia Is A Relaxing MMO