Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?
Earlier this week, Lionsgate offered a few character teasers for the upcoming Borderlands movie. Each cast member was shrouded in darkness, and it looks like that trend is continuing with the latest reveal. We've got a full Borderlands movie cast photo with small details of color, but it looks like this ramp-up could be teasing a full reveal during E3 2021. Possibly a trailer during Gearbox's showcase? We don't know, but it's looking more and more likely with each tease.
The below photo sees the silhouettes of Krieg, Lilith, Tannis, Tiny Tina, Claptrap, and Roland once more. This time, however, they're together with small hints of color:
Lionsgate also shot us over a revamped synopsis for the new film, saying:
The upcoming movie with Eli Roth at the helm has some impressive talent behind it. Some of the casting choices have thrown fans off, while others have felt like the perfect fit. We've got names from Star Wars, American Horror Story, Halloween, and so much more. For those interested, we have the full casting list right here. That being said, there's just something about Jack Black being Claptrap that is chef's kiss.
We don't have a release date yet for when the new movie adaptation is expected to drop, but if the influx of teasers is any indicator, we could be learning something a bit more official very soon.
What do you think about the casting choices for the upcoming Borderlands movie? Any high hopes for this adaptation, or are you burnt out on films taking on the gaming world? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!