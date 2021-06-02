News

PlayStation Website Is Removing Parties, Friends, Trophy Info, And More Next Month

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 02, 2021 at 10:16 AM

Sony has been making quite a few changes to its PlayStation website over the past few years, slowly removing features to consolidate down to the mobile app and console interface. In the latest update, Team Blue confirmed that a few more features are being slashed from the PlayStation site, including removing access to your game library, friend information, Trophies, and more.

In a new blog update from Sony, the company confirmed that MyPlayStation will no longer be supported, which limits the following features: 

  • Games library
  • Parties
  • Friends
  • Trophies
  • Profile information

The above features will still be accessible via PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, as well as the PS App that continues to see more modernized updates. I would love to see the app offer a way to see your screenshots like the Xbox app does. It would be great for those who, like me, love to use those in-game captures as fancy wallpapers and such. 

The removal of MyPlayStation will be finalized on June 28, alongside the removal of the PS Vita messaging service. Back in April, Sony also removed PlayStation Communities from PS4 systems, though you can still access it through the app, as well. 

You can read the full list of features being removed, as well as what has already been taken away, right here direct from Sony's website.

PlayStation fans have been pretty vocal about their disappointment regarding feature removal decisions made by Sony. Many have expressed frustration on forums such as Reddit and Resetera about how the push for the mobile app seems almost aggressive. There are sound reasonings as to why certain features are being removed, especially for outdated systems like the PS Vita, but can that be said for everything getting the app dependency? You decide in the comment section below. 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

