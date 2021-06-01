News

Xbox Game Pass Adding Even More Games, Including For Honor And Darkest Dungeon

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 01, 2021 at 08:18 AM

Last month, Microsoft revealed quite a few new games joining the Xbox Game Pass's evolving library. Now that it's June, the company has revealed even more titles that members can play at no additional cost. 

Like every month, Team Green shares new games that will be a part of the ever-growing library while also showing off what is on its way out to make more room. In addition to the 15 previous titles confirmed, here are what's on the horizon for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. That includes the previously revealed The Wild at Heart addition, which is a part of Xbox Game Pass starting today. 

What else is coming to Xbox Game Pass:

  • The Wild at Heart (Cloud) - Today
  • For Honor (Cloud and Console) - June 3
  • Backbone (PC) - June 8
  • Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 10

What's leaving: 

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console) - June 15
  • Night Call (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 15
  • West of Dead (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 15
  • Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 15
  • Observation (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 15

For those that may still be on the fence about Xbox Game Pass, there are two options to be aware of before diving in. There is the standard Xbox Game Pass experience, which retails for $9.99. Then there is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which retails for $14.99 and includes Xbox Live. Xbox Live offers its own perks, including free games every month. That being said, the Live online requirement has previously been removed, so the standard membership for Xbox Game Pass is a solid deal for those that may not be looking for additional freebies. 

We'll be learning more about what else is coming to Xbox Game Pass during the Bethesda hybrid showcase later this month. To learn more about that, you can check out our previous coverage here

Thoughts on the latest Xbox Game Pass additions and how this service continues to evolve? Sound off with those hot takes in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Darkest Dungeoncover

Darkest Dungeon

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC
Release Date:
For Honorcover

For Honor

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Backbonecover

Backbone

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
June 8, 2021 (PC), 
2021 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
The Wild At Heartcover

The Wild At Heart

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

