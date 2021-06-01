News

Resident Evil Village Producer Leaves For Bungie As Studio Hires For New 'Multiplayer Action Game'

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 01, 2021 at 10:05 AM

We've known that Bungie has been working on a new IP for a while now, but it looks like things may just be ramping up. As the studio hires more talent for a new "multiplayer action game," Bungie also just nabbed some serious talent found in Resident Evil Village producer Peter Fabiano. 

Fabiano has produced several of the most recent Resident Evil games in the Capcom franchise, but after 13 years with the company, he is leaving to pursue new adventures. Namely, Bungie. Fabiano took to Twitter over the weekend to share the news, saying, "Hard to write this best, so I've decided to keep it simple: Thank you, everyone, at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 12 years. I'm thankful and will cherish the experience forever." He later added, "I've taken a new position at Bungie, working with some great people and continuing my journey."

Ending with the standard "Eyes up, Guardian" sign-off known to the Destiny franchise, it looks like he could be working on future Destiny 2 expansions and seasonal growth. Or the new IP that Bungie is working on, especially with a plethora of new hiring roles looking to be filled. 

We've had several job listings pop up in the past regarding the mysterious new IP.  Outside of it featuring multiplayer, we've seen it described as "whimsical," but more information is not yet known at this time. The folks over at Destiny News were quick to find the new listing, a job post for an "Incubation Sandbox Designer" for a new "multiplayer action game currently in incubation." Meaning, of course, the studio's new IP. 

If you think you've got the chops, you can scope out the full job listing right here

What do you think about the Resident Evil producer joining the folks over at Bungie? What are you hoping to see from the Seattle-based studio with its new IP? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicercover

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Destiny 2: Beyond Lightcover

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets A New Game Director

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets A New Game Director

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 7 New Games As Surprise Addition

Xbox Game Pass Adding 7 New Games As Surprise Addition

Preview
Everything New In Horizon Forbidden West

Everything New In Horizon Forbidden West

Preview
You Can Fight Alongside A Cute Weiner Dog Or A Vicious Crocodile In Far Cry 6

You Can Fight Alongside A Cute Weiner Dog Or A Vicious Crocodile In Far Cry 6

News
Far Cry 6 Release Date Set With New Gameplay Reveal

Far Cry 6 Release Date Set With New Gameplay Reveal

News
New Dying Light 2: Stay Human Gameplay Shows Off More About The Dangers Of Consequences

New Dying Light 2: Stay Human Gameplay Shows Off More About The Dangers Of Consequences

News
Dying Light 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Revealed With Three Additional Digital Options

Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition Revealed With Three Additional Digital Options

Feature
Mass Effect&#039;s Jennifer Hale And Courtenay Taylor On The Challenges Of Bringing Certain Characters To Life

Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale And Courtenay Taylor On The Challenges Of Bringing Certain Characters To Life