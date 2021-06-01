Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Beta Starts Today

Back in March, Square Enix revealed the first Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier beta details and when registration would go live. Now that interested fans have registered for a chance to get their hands on the upcoming mobile adventure early, the First Soldier beta is ready to officially kick off.

A lot of gamers still groan in disinterest when mobile games come into the conversation, regardless of the IP. That being said, director Tetsuya Nomura has previously revealed why Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's battle royale prequel experience is important to the larger remake picture.

When the battle royale take was first announced, Nomura told fans that First Soldier is an attempt to widen the gaming audience beyond just dedicated players of the Final Fantasy franchise. "The First Soldier isn't limited to FFVII, but the long-lasting IP fanbase has been [fixed]. To be able to appeal to other fanbases has become an issue for us. I have a strong feeling that I can't get fid of the big sign 'FFVII' and I am developing Final Fantasy VII: The First Solider with the spirit of participating in the hottest genre as a full challenger."

He also promised fans that this wasn't some cheap cash grab for a mobile port, instead the team wanted to offer a visually stunning experience that pairs with the Final Fantasy universe flawlessly while also offering up something new. But, it is a mobile game, which means it won't exactly be everyone's cup of tea. For those interested, however, the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier beta is available starting today and will conclude on June 7 on Android and iOS devices.

While we await to see what fan feedback is regarding The First Solider, we can also prepare to learn more information information about Final Fantasy VII: Remake Part 2, Intergrade, and Ever Crisis in the coming months.

What are your expectations going into the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier beta? Are you interested in seeing the mobile battle royale take, or are you hunkered down waiting for Part 2 news for the Remake? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!