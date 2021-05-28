News

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets A New Game Director

by Liana Ruppert on May 28, 2021 at 09:55 AM

Cyberpunk 2077 has found a new game director in Gabriel Amatangelo following former quest director, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, stepping down from his role and leaving CD Projekt Red entirely.

The new game director joined up with the studio back in January of 2020. He joined the team as creative director for Cyberpunk 2077. Prior to that, he has worked on several major RPG experiences, including Dragon Age Inquisition's expansions (which did much to tie the base game together) and Star Wars: The Old Republic. With his RPG background and ability to tie into an ongoing story flawlessly, his leadership could mean amazing things for Cyberpunk 2077's future following its chaotic launch.

Amatangelo will be leading the development charge as Cyberpunk 2077 continues to get into the shape it was promised to be in at launch, as well as the promised DLC for this open-world adventure. 

Adam Badowski, the former Cyberpunk 2077 game director, has stepped down from his role to focus on other aspects of game development under the CDPR umbrella in a different leadership position. With more Cyberpunk experiences on the way and a return to the Witcher franchise, there is plenty of work to be done for the Polish studio.

This is all part of the revised plan of action for the studio after its game was pulled from Sony storefronts after it was revealed that the marketing for the game was not what it seemed. To learn about the road to Cyberpunk 2077's launch, and what happened after beyond just glitches, you can read more at our game hub here

[Source: GameIndustry.biz]

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Cyberpunk 2077cover

Cyberpunk 2077

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
December 10, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

