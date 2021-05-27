Xbox Game Pass Adding 7 New Games As Surprise Addition

Even though Microsoft already shared a ton of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass last week, the company has just confirmed even more are on the way. Seven new additions are coming soon on top of the previously confirmed titles, including a survivalist adventure you won't forget and a stunning indie journey that is all about magic. Let's dive into what's coming down the pipeline.

What's coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Let's dive in, here is what is coming to Xbox Game Pass starting today:

Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) - May 27

Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) - May 27

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) - May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) - May 27

Slime Rancher (PC) - May 27

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) - May 27

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) - May 27

Previously confirmed additions:

Snowrunner, Cloud, Console, PC - Today

Peggle 2, Cloud - May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Cloud - May 20

Secret Neighbor, PC - May 20

The Wild At Heart, Console and PC - May 20

The Catch: Carp & Course Fishing, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 21

Knockout City, Console and PC - May 21

Maneater, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 25

What's leaving - May 31

Assetto Corsas, Cloud and Console

Broforce, PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Surviving Mars

Void Bastards

There are two versions of Xbox Game Pass available to those interested in joining the party. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, and the Ultimate version, which includes Xbox Live, for $14.99. With the price point of certain titles coming in at $70, a membership service like this is a welcome option. Even more so that the resources behind this library continue to grow, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one titles being included as a perk, it's a solid deal for those looking to try out games before shelling out 60 plus bucks.

Thoughts on the new Xbox Game Pass arrivals dropping this month? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!