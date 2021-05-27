Xbox Game Pass Adding 7 New Games As Surprise Addition
Even though Microsoft already shared a ton of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass last week, the company has just confirmed even more are on the way. Seven new additions are coming soon on top of the previously confirmed titles, including a survivalist adventure you won't forget and a stunning indie journey that is all about magic. Let's dive into what's coming down the pipeline.
What's coming to Xbox Game Pass:
Let's dive in, here is what is coming to Xbox Game Pass starting today:
- Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) - May 27
- Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) - May 27
- Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) - May 27
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) - May 27
- Slime Rancher (PC) - May 27
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) - May 27
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) - May 27
Previously confirmed additions:
- Snowrunner, Cloud, Console, PC - Today
- Peggle 2, Cloud - May 20
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Cloud - May 20
- Secret Neighbor, PC - May 20
- The Wild At Heart, Console and PC - May 20
- The Catch: Carp & Course Fishing, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 21
- Knockout City, Console and PC - May 21
- Maneater, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 25
What's leaving - May 31
- Assetto Corsas, Cloud and Console
- Broforce, PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Surviving Mars
- Void Bastards
There are two versions of Xbox Game Pass available to those interested in joining the party. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, and the Ultimate version, which includes Xbox Live, for $14.99. With the price point of certain titles coming in at $70, a membership service like this is a welcome option. Even more so that the resources behind this library continue to grow, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one titles being included as a perk, it's a solid deal for those looking to try out games before shelling out 60 plus bucks.
Thoughts on the new Xbox Game Pass arrivals dropping this month? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!