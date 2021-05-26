Sega's Arcade-Style 2020 Olympics Video Game Launches Next Month

Despite the yearlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games are pushing forward in 2021, and as such, the previously announced official video game from Sega is also finally coming out next month. We've already received two Olympics 2020 video games from Sega: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Nintendo Switch and a separate game called Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 for mobile devices. Now, players will be able to strap in, lace up, and jump in to the Olympic Games free of those pesky company mascots.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game features 18 Olympic events, with local and online play for up to eight players. While online, competitors can take part in ranked modes and try to claim their spot on the global leaderboard for each event. Players can also customize their avatars with more than 50 different wardrobe options, ranging from traditional kits to outfits like pirates and astronauts. You can see just how outlandish the customization can get in the screenshot gallery below.

As you might expect from the screenshots, Sega's Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game delivers an arcade experience, allowing players of all ages to take part in the various events. "The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world," president and COO at Sega of America Ian Curran said in a press release. "Tokyo 2020 channels that same positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this summer."

The full event list includes the 100m Dash, 4x100 Relay, 110m Hurdles, Hammer Throw, Long Jump, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX, Boxing, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Football (Soccer), 100m Freestyle (Swimming), 200m Individual Medley (Swimming), Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, and Tennis.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC on June 22.