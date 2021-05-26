News

DreamsCom 2021 Returns, An Entire Gaming Convention Set Within The Game 'Dreams'

by Liana Ruppert on May 26, 2021 at 09:07 AM

Dreams is a phenomenal PlayStation experience that lets players create their own adventures through limitless assets, powered by their own creativity. With 2020 being mostly digital due to COVID-19, the games industry and many others have been changed forever. That's not necessarily a bad thing either. Case and point? Sony got in touch with its own creative side, offering up a convention experience filled with developer interviews, an interactive show floor, and so much more, all powered by Dreams. 

DreamsCom first made its debut back in 2020 because of the global pandemic, and now it's back once more. With the objective of providing a digital experience dedicated to the community to show off the brilliance of creators within the game, a closer look at what it's like to be a developer, and a plethora of surprises for gamers to uncover.

Jen Simpkins, editorial manager for Media Molecule, took to the official PlayStation Blog to share the first details about the returning event. "Play, watch, read, create, and get involved with" a wide variety of things to do within this digital showcase. "This year, we’ll be bringing you multiple days of official DreamsCom coverage live on stream, courtesy of our new editorial brand, The Impsider," said Simpkins. It will be kicking off on July 27 at 9 a.m. Pacific on the studio's Twitch channel, seen here

July 28 is when the DreamsCom '21 show floor will open up. Of course, it's all made in Dreams and will allow attendees to peruse creator booths, various halls, and more. The DreamsCom 2021 experience will continue until August 2 to give people enough time to explore it all. From developer panels to just getting some inspiration for your own creations, it's a brilliant way for the community to come together regardless of where they live. 

To learn even more, including more images about how the booths will be laid out, you can check out the full blog post here

Thoughts on DreamsCom 2021? How else do you think COVID-19 impacted the industry in a good way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dreamscover

Dreams

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

cosplay
Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Review
Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, &quot;We Didn&#039;t Have An Identity&quot;

Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, "We Didn't Have An Identity"

Feature
Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

gamer culture
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Feature
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

Review
Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight

Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight

News
New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake