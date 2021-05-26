DreamsCom 2021 Returns, An Entire Gaming Convention Set Within The Game 'Dreams'

Dreams is a phenomenal PlayStation experience that lets players create their own adventures through limitless assets, powered by their own creativity. With 2020 being mostly digital due to COVID-19, the games industry and many others have been changed forever. That's not necessarily a bad thing either. Case and point? Sony got in touch with its own creative side, offering up a convention experience filled with developer interviews, an interactive show floor, and so much more, all powered by Dreams.

DreamsCom first made its debut back in 2020 because of the global pandemic, and now it's back once more. With the objective of providing a digital experience dedicated to the community to show off the brilliance of creators within the game, a closer look at what it's like to be a developer, and a plethora of surprises for gamers to uncover.

Jen Simpkins, editorial manager for Media Molecule, took to the official PlayStation Blog to share the first details about the returning event. "Play, watch, read, create, and get involved with" a wide variety of things to do within this digital showcase. "This year, we’ll be bringing you multiple days of official DreamsCom coverage live on stream, courtesy of our new editorial brand, The Impsider," said Simpkins. It will be kicking off on July 27 at 9 a.m. Pacific on the studio's Twitch channel, seen here.

July 28 is when the DreamsCom '21 show floor will open up. Of course, it's all made in Dreams and will allow attendees to peruse creator booths, various halls, and more. The DreamsCom 2021 experience will continue until August 2 to give people enough time to explore it all. From developer panels to just getting some inspiration for your own creations, it's a brilliant way for the community to come together regardless of where they live.

To learn even more, including more images about how the booths will be laid out, you can check out the full blog post here.

