New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

by Liana Ruppert on May 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM

The Uncharted movie has gone through the wringer since the concept became realized. From an impressive roster of changing directors to contending with a global pandemic, this gaming adaptation is one that many weren't sure we were actually getting with Marvel's Spider-Man's Tom Holland playing a much younger Nathan Drake. As the film inches towards release, we've got a new set photo to look at to get a better idea of how Holland fits into his role. 

With Mark Wahlberg playing a younger Sully and Holland taking on the role of Nathan Drake, the upcoming movie will explore a facet of the games that we've only gotten to see through small glimpses. With flashback scenes of a Drake in his teens and beyond, the upcoming movie will explore how this iconic character became the staple that he is in the gaming world. 

In an article by The New York Times diving into Sony's further vested interest in gaming adaptations, a new still has been shared from the set of Uncharted: 

Sony Pictures Entertainment via NYTimes

For those that may have forgotten that this film is even happening, the live-action Uncharted movie follows a tale told before the games, with a young adult protagonist we've seen a few times throughout the franchise. This film has been hit with numerous cancellation rumors due to a constant change of hands and being stuck in development hell for several years. Luckily, it seems like it's all pulled together with even the voice behind Drake himself giving his official seal of approval. 

After a few different date changes, the Uncharted movie will arrive on February 18, 2022. 

Are you excited to see Tom Holland bring Nathan Drake to life in the upcoming movie? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and tell us what you think! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
