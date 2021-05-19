The Last Of Us Part 2 PS5 Update Lets You Toggle Between 30 And 60 FPS

A free new update has arrived for The Last of Us Part 2 and it brings with it more frame rate options for players to choose from when looking for a more optimized gaming experience. Arne Meyer, the director of communications over at Naughty Dog, took a few moments to outline what players can expect with the latest patch.

The Last of Us Part 2 patch 1.08 details

Despite criticisms, The Last of Us Part 2 smashed through sales goals and has won an impressive amount of awards surrounding a more grown-up Ellie, and the horrors that she faced in a terrible world made worse so by the impact of revenge. For those that were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5, the PS5 version of the game has received a new update that targets performance, giving fans a chance to toggle between two options.

The new update is free to download right now and offers an addition to the display options for those looking for improved performance. Now, players can toggle between a framerate target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS in addition to the other PS5-driven features like faster loading times, improved resolution, and more.

It looks like even more tweaks could be on the horizon as well. In the latest PlayStation Blog post, Meyer said, "The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!"

With Returnal players losing their collective minds over the unique haptic feedback from the DualSense, especially regarding rain effects, it will be interesting to see what other improvements are coming down the pipeline for The Last of Us sequel. With the new HBO TV series also on the way, it looks like the tale of Ellie (and Joel, regarding the show) is far from over.

Thoughts on the PS5 update for The Last of Us Part 2? What were your impressions of the game overall? Did you agree with the hype, or were you a part of the camp that didn't quite feel comfy with the change in creative direction? Shout out those takes in the comment section below!