It Looks Like Hollow Knight: Silksong Won't Appear During E3 2021

E3 2021 will undoubtedly feature several big announcements but it looks like any news on Hollow Knight: Silksong won’t be among them. Matthew Griffin, who works in the marketing and publishing arm of Team Cherry, recently posted in the game’s official Discord channel to share that the developer has no plans to share anything new during the annual event, which would presumably include any update on Silksong.

A screencap of Griffin’s short but not-so-sweet statement made the rounds on the official Hollow Knight subreddit, which you can view here. Otherwise, you can read it below:

“Hey guys! I just wanted to pop in and let you know that Team Cherry does not have any announcements/blogs scheduled for E3 this year.” said Griffin.

That’s undoubtedly disappointing to hear if you're a Hollow Knight fan since Silksong has been coming along quietly for a couple of years now. The game was announced in February 2019 and began life as DLC for the original Hollow Knight. However, its scope expanded to the point that Team Cherry rebranded it as a standalone sequel. Silksong stars Hornet, the warrior princess and recurring rival from the first game, who battles her way through an unfamiliar world filled with over 150 new enemies. For an idea of what to expect, check out our last hands-on preview from E3 2019 here.

Now, if you really want to put on your conspiracy hats, Griffin’s statement specifies Team Cherry won't have anything to share during E3 itself. That might not necessarily mean the studio won’t pop up during another event, such as Summer Games Fest, or just announce something independently during that timeframe. Personally, my gut tells me we're in for a Silksong-less summer, but I'd love to be proven wrong.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is slated to launch for Switch and PC. To learn more about what will appear during E3 2021, read this article listing confirmed developers and publishers.

What do you think about Hollow Knight: Silksong and do you think we’ll hear more about the game in the near future? Let us know in the comments!